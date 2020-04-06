Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,621,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,963,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. FMR LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 458,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 881.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

