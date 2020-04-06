Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 436,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,918,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of BIO-TECHNE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $186.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

