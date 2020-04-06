Norges Bank Takes $89.74 Million Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,846,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,740,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Cypress Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $23,280,611,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after buying an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 2,461,578 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,734,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 2,380,298 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CY. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.31 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

