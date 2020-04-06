Norges Bank Takes $93.15 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,027,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,148,000. Norges Bank owned 0.30% of Sirius XM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

