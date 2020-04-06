Norges Bank Takes Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,358,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of ABIOMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $141.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $288.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

