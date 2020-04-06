Norges Bank Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 544,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,904,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.69% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Creative Planning grew its position in Amedisys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $176.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

