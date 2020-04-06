Norges Bank Takes Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 919,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,775,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 331,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

FMC opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

