Norges Bank Takes Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,932,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,841,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

IPG stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.17. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

