Norges Bank Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 365,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,618,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 99.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

