Norges Bank Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 721,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,492,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $140,483,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $46,311,000. Advent International Corp MA increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383,498 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

