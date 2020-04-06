Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.00 ($37.21).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €17.82 ($20.72) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.38 and its 200 day moving average is €32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 12-month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The stock has a market cap of $544.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

