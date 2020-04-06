North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,082 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group comprises about 3.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 7.89% of North American Construction Group worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 117,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,928. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

