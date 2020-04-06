Northcoast Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. MKM Partners raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

