Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerstein Fisher grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 556,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,614 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. West Oak Capital lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital now owns 17,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,344 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 57,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

