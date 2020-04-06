Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $856.49 million, a P/E ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $102,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,133 shares of company stock valued at $989,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trupanion by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.