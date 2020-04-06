Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,264,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,238,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

