Novacoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $325.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $414,514.02 and $325.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00032499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00063193 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.01 or 1.00871828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000830 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00064443 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

