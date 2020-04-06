Novanta Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Novanta in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NOVT stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.34. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

