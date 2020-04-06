Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 92 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 92 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

