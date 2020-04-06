NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $2,005.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000674 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00075065 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

