Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0003

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.04787363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Koinex, BITBOX, Bitrue, WazirX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Zebpay, Upbit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

