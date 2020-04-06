Nuggets Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $95.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

