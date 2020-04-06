NULS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.73 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002758 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.02660084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00208086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,680,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,603,609 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

