Numeraire Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $41.24 million and $1.50 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $17.07 or 0.00235846 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02633734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205889 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,168 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

