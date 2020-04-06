NuShares Price Reaches $0.0002 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $511,517.35 and approximately $142.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005630 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

