NuVasive (NUVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) recently:

3/31/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuVasive witnessed solid revenue growth across its U.S. Spinal Hardware business on increased surgeon adoption of lateral single-position surgery and the X360 system. NuVasive is also gaining traction with the X360 system internationally. Robust sales figures in some of the key international markets buoy optimism.Continued momentum across several recently-launched products within the AMS portfolio is encouraging. Expansion of both margins also raises optimism.Revenue growth within U.S. Surgical Support and Biologics segments are also impressive. NuVasive put up a robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected results. However, macroeconomic headwinds, pricing pressure and coronavirus outbreak have been dampeners. Over the past six months, NuVasive has underperformed its industry.”

3/27/2020 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.14. 82,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,080. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Get NuVasive Inc alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.