Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 81,790 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Korn Ferry worth $51,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

