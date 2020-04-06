Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $52,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

