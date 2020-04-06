Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 22,322 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of NetApp worth $51,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

NetApp stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

