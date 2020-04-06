Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,268,322 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,268,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NLOK opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.