Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,624,257 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,624,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Slack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Slack by 565.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE WORK opened at $24.26 on Monday. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,352,370 shares of company stock worth $29,986,903.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.