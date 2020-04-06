Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.49% of Banner worth $50,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $24,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1,954.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 148,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

