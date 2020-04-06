Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Insulet worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 244,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $164.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.66. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

