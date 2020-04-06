Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $56,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

