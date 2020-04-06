Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $55,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

