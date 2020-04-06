Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of KB Home worth $50,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $44,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,268,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $4,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

