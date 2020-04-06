Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.