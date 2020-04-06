Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $61,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

