Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,858,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $55,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.