Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $50.64 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,215 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Amdocs worth $50,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.