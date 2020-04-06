Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $51.49 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Hormel Foods worth $51,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,028,000 after acquiring an additional 177,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,910,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,233,000 after acquiring an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,573 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,120. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

HRL stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.