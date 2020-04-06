Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $51.74 Million Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of EPAM Systems worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.65. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

