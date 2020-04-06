Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $52.81 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Envista worth $52,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $12.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

