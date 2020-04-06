Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.34 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,888 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Science Applications International worth $54,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after buying an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,425,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,647 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $71.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

