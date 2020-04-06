Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.56 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of AGNC Investment worth $60,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

AGNC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

