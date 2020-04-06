Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $61.39 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $61,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE RHP opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

