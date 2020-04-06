Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of First American Financial worth $51,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NYSE:FAF opened at $39.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

