Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 453,268 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Wyndham Destinations worth $50,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 209,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 144,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

NYSE:WYND opened at $18.61 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.