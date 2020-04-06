Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,066 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.83% of Builders FirstSource worth $53,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

BLDR stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

