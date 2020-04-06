Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of PTC worth $59,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in PTC by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PTC stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

